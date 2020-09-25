2 Sheffield Wednesday players who will surely want to escape Hillsborough before the deadline

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they travel to Bristol City.

It’s been a good start to the season for Wednesday, who have four points from two testing fixtures to give Garry Monk’s side a good chance of surviving after a 12-point deduction.

To give Wednesday the best possible chance of survival, Monk will be looking to fine-tune his squad over the coming weeks with a couple of key arrivals.

However, there are going to be a couple of players itching to leave before October’s deadline.

We identify two of those here…

Keiren Westwood

The experienced goalkeeper remains on the books at Wednesday, but not for the first time in his career, he’s out of the picture.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith are competing for the gloves, with Westwood nothing more than a passenger.

He’s 35 now and if he’s got any aspirations of finishing his career on a high, you’ve got to imagine he will be looking for a path out of Hillsborough.

Liam Waldock

Waldock played 79 minutes in the heart of midfield for Wednesday last night as they lost 2-0 to Fulham in the League Cup.

That was the midfielder’s first outing of the season and given that taste of senior football, it’s probably on the 19-year-old’s mind to push for a loan spell in the lower leagues.

Even if that is only until January, it will be good for his development.