Sheffield Wednesday are in a very strong position to clinch the League One title despite being humbled to a 4-2 defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

The Owls have leant on experienced players a little more than some of the other clubs around them in the table this season, but that reliance has seemed to establish a healthy repeatability of their performance levels.

Wednesday were their own worst enemy in the defeat at Oakwell with some sloppy defending costing them the first three goals before the fourth came from a counter-attack in second half additional time.

Darren Moore will be ambitious about the potential that Wednesday have in the Championship if they can make the leap this season, especially given the promise that Sunderland have showed this season in their first campaign since climbing out of League One.

Players edging towards the expiration of their contracts at Hillsborough makes it fairly difficult to predict what the squad will be looking like at the beginning of next term.

However, Moore will likely be trying to tie down the players who have been dependable options to him amidst intense competition for places this term.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could be eyeing a move away in the summer...

Dennis Adeniran

Adeniran is not in Moore's first choice midfield three of Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and George Byers.

Byers' injury means that the 24-year-old may well pick up regular starts for the remainder of the season, but the writing will be on the wall when Byers returns to full fitness.

Adeniran is out of contract in the summer and is far too good to be a backup player in the third tier, or even the bottom half of the second tier if Wednesday are promoted.

The Londoner has had his injury ups and downs since moving to Yorkshire, but having only started three league games all season, Wednesday does not seem like the right fit at this stage of his career.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru is out of contract at the end of the season and will not be short of options.

The 22-year-old is in a similar boat to Adeniran but has been trusted more frequently by Moore and has been able to stay off of the treatment table for the most part.

Having said that, Dele-Bashiru has still only made 11 league starts in League One which for a player of his quality must be a very dissatisfying number.

It is no slight of his ability, or Adeniran's for that matter, due to the level of the players above them in the pecking order, but with regular first team Championship football potentially set to be offered to him in the summer, staying at Wednesday appears unlikely.