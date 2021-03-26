2 Sheffield Wednesday players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that they’re preparing for another season in the Championship when the summer rolls around.

The Owls are in the midst of a relegation battle at the moment – second-bottom in the table and six points adrift from safety – and it could well be a summer of change at the Yorkshire club, whichever division they’re playing in.

There are a significant number of players out of contract at the end of 2020/21, while assuming he is still in charge, the summer will be Darren Moore’s first transfer window as Owls boss.

With that in mind, there could be a fair amount of squad turnover and we’ve highlighted two Wednesday players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Hillsborough…

Osaze Urhoghide

The 20-year-old defender has found himself a man in demand after impressing since the turn of the year.

Urhoghide has featured in all but two of Wednesday’s Championship games this term and looks likely to play an important role in their battle for survival, though beyond that things are a little more uncertain.

The defender’s current deal at Hillsborough is set to expire in the summer and though it is understood talks are ongoing about a new contract, interest from elsewhere will surely have been hard to ignore.

Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Watford have all been linked, while it is thought that European clubs are also keen.

Urhoghide’s future may well hinge on which division Wednesday are playing in next season but even so, he’ll surely be eyeing a move to the Premier League in the summer given the current interest.

Joost van Aken

Another defender whose Wednesday deal is set to expire at the end of the season, it would be no surprise if van Aken is eyeing a fresh start away from Hillsborough.

The 2020/21 campaign has seen him contribute more than any season during his Owls career but still, he’s made just 17 appearances – though injuries have hampered him since the turn of the year.

The Dutch central defender is 26 now and after a fairly frustrating few years in Yorkshire, will surely feel he needs the guarantee of regular football as he approaches his prime.

It seems there’s a fair bit of interest in him as well, with reports suggesting that clubs in Turkey, Germany, Holland and Belgium have made contact, so you feel van Aken will likely be plotting a potential move elsewhere at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.