2 Sheffield Wednesday players who will be pushing for a recall this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways as they entertain play-off chasing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Owls put in a poor performance in front of their home crowd last time out when Derby County took all three points back down the M1 from South Yorkshire. Chris Martin proved to be the man of the moment as his first half hat-trick of assists set the Rams up for what would turn out to be an easy afternoon at Hillsborough.

Tom Lawrence benefited twice, with young Irishman Jason Knight adding a third on 30 minutes, by which point the damage was already done. The Owls fought valiantly in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Josh Windass continued his fine individual form by netting past Ben Hamer.

Forest will prove to be a different test to their East Midland rivals with the red half of Nottingham enjoying a fine campaign under new boss Sabri Lamouchi as they sit in the Championship play-off places.

The Owls seem to be having a much tougher time of it as their 5-0 battering at the hands of Brentford last week saw them slip down to 15th place. With no danger of reaching the play-offs, Garry Monk’s men will be looking to chalk up a few more points to secure their place in the Championship next time out.

Here are TWO players who could make a return to the starting 11 against Forest on Saturday…

Kadeem Harris

Harris was a summer arrival at Wednesday from South Wales side Cardiff City and he has impressed for Wednesday in what can be described as a topsy-turvy campaign for the Owls. The wide midfielder has made 34 appearances for Wednesday so far this campaign and on occasion has provided a creative spark going forward.

He has often been deployed on the left hand side of the Owls’ midfield this season and has caused many teams a number of issues cutting in on that favoured right foot of his.

Alessio Da Cruz started ahead of him last weekend but was replaced by Harris with just 25 minutes left to play, and with Wednesday wanting to cause Nottingham Forest more problems defensively than they did Derby County and Brentford, Monk will need to reinstall Harris to the line up to add that extra threat in the final third.

Joe Wildsmith

The life of a second, or even third choice, goalkeeper can be extremely difficult but Wildsmith has a genuine case for himself to start between the sticks again on Saturday. Cameron Dawson has been the man given the nod in recent weeks but following the display on Saturday at Brentford, it would be ideal for Monk to take Dawson out of the firing line and to install a new goalkeeper.

This isn’t the only reason that Wildsmith could see himself in the starting 11 on the weekend – the goalkeeper put in a heroic performance against English champions Manchester City in the FA Cup last month. Pep Guardiola’s side, which contained the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, were limited to scoring just the once in nine attempts on target as Wildsmith pulled off a host of smart saves to keep his side in the tie.

Wildsmith has had spells of being Wednesday’s first choice goalkeeper in the past and a run in the team could help both the player and squad between now and the conclusion of the campaign.