2 Sheffield Wednesday players who will be feeling the pressure heading into the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are languishing at the bottom of the Championship table and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to their misery.

A 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough to local rivals Barnsley this weekend made it no wins in Tony Pulis’ opening seven games as Wednesday boss – his arrival hasn’t had the desired effect so far.

The Welshman’s mood won’t have eased after it was revealed that Dominic Iorfa suffered a season-ending achilles injury in the loss to the Tykes, and he is one of Wednesday’s key men.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Pulis is unlikely to be given funds to strengthen his squad, so he will have to rely on the loan market and free agents to improve his team.

There’s no doubt that Pulis will be bringing players in though, which will make a few players fear for their place in the 20-man matchday squad.

Lets look at two players in particular who will be sweating on their futures in SW6 as January approaches.

Joey Pelupessy

The Dutchman hasn’t started a game under Pulis but has been a regular coming off the bench, but the fact of the matter is it looks like there’s a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Youngster Liam Shaw started in the home game with Reading ahead of Pelupessy and Pulis has even favoured defender Iorfa in a central midfield role in some games, which probably means he doesn’t see the 27-year-old as a starting option.

Wednesday have some solid options with Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo in the engine rom but they could still do with some strengthening, which could mean that Pelupessy gets pushed further down the line.

Elias Kachunga

The former Huddersfield attacker only joined this season, but Pulis doesn’t seem to fancy him ahead of his other options.

Since the new gaffer arrived, Kachunga has seen just 47 minutes of action and hasn’t scored yet in his 12 games, which isn’t the impact that fans would have hoped.

He was never that prolific for the Terriers in his time there, but Pulis will be hoping to secure an upgrade next month when he gets the chance, as it doesn’t look like Kachunga will be featuring much.