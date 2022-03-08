2 Sheffield Wednesday players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sixth in the Sky Bet League One table – well placed to challenge for a play-off position come the end of the season.

They are though, just one point ahead of Sunderland in seventh, meaning the Owls could slide down the table just as easily as they could go up it.

Whether they earn an immediate return to the Championship in the summer, or miss out on a play-off place and remain in League One for another season, there is bound to be plenty of incomings and outgoings at Hillsborough this summer.

Here are two players that could potentially have a reason for wanting a move away from Wednesday this summer.

Cameron Dawson

26-year-old goalkeeper Callum Dawson is not currently playing his football at Hillsborough having been sent on a season long loan to Exeter City in the summer.

Despite having made 76 appearances for the Owls, after only making eight appearances in 2020/21, it was deemed the best course of action for Dawson was a loan move in order to get regular league time, even despite Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One.

It is because of this loan move, though, that Dawson may want away from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer window.

At Exeter this season, Dawson has featured 31 times, keeping 13 clean sheets for the Grecians side that is currently in the chase for a League Two play-off spot.

Having played regularly and impressed this season, if, when Dawson returns to Sheffield Wednesday this summer, he is unable to regain the number one spot at Hillsborough, he will surely look for either another loan or a permanent move away in order to continue playing regular, first-team football.

Barry Bannan

This will be an unpopular one with Sheffield Wednesday fans but Barry Bannan could also be another that we could see exit Hillsborough this summer, depending on which league Wednesday find themselves in.

If the Owls gain promotion via the play-offs back to the Championship, I would fully expect Bannan to stay, but if they do not, I would imagine multiple clubs could come in for the 32-year-old situation.

Bannan has been excellent this campaign, scoring seven goals and getting eight assists for Wednesday, but with intense speculation over his future after Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation last summer, I would expect the same again if the Owls remain in League One.

With reported interest from Premier League clubs last summer and one year left on his contract once this summer arrives according to Transfermarkt, this could certainly be one to watch if Sheffield Wednesday do not make an immediate return to the Championship.