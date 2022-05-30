2 Sheffield Wednesday players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Sheffield Wednesday narrowly missed out on a promotion from League One back into the Championship this campaign and Darren Moore will need to sort the squad out once more to his liking this summer.

The Owls do have a solid squad already, with the side breaking into the top six and looking good value for money in the second half of the campaign. However, some of their better players like Jordan Storey were only on loan and returned to their parent clubs, so new signings will be needed.

To make room for more of the players that Moore wants at the side, he may need to dispose of a few players that are surplus to requirements. That could mean a few players are shown the door this summer.

Here then, are two Wednesday players who could face an uncertain few weeks.

Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo has been superb when he’s been able to get onto the field for Wednesday this season, managing five goal contributions in 25 league games for the club during the campaign.

When he’s fit and firing, he can be one of the club’s best and most influential players in the centre of the field. He remains important to the side and that’s why they’ve offered him a fresh contract at Hillsborough to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

However, if he doesn’t agree a new deal with the Owls, there will likely be plenty of interest in his services – potentially from higher up the Football League too. It might be food for thought for the player then if he fancies another crack at Championship football.

Wednesday though would guarantee him regular action – so his future may depend on if he wants to take the risk of whether or not to try and get back into the second tier for next season again or not.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Another player who has been offered fresh terms at Hillsborough is Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, with boss Darren Moore no doubt desperate to keep him on for a full season next campaign.

He, like Luongo, could manage only 18 league games for Wednesday this season but still produced three goal contributions along the way and his experience has been invaluable to the side in rotation. The 30-year-old has bags of experience and could produce even more for them in League One next season.

However, it looks like there could be interest from elsewhere in his services. The Star has reported – before the retained list was released – that other clubs are considering potential deals for the forward and could make moves for him during the offseason. If some of those sides are in the Championship, then he could be tempted into an exit.

There is a deal on the table for him though – it just depends on whether or not he decides to have another go in League One with his current side or try and make a leap up the divisions again.