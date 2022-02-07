2 Sheffield Wednesday players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

Sheffield Wednesday have been desperately trying to build a squad that can help them bounce back up to the Championship straight away and it’s meant that the side are now jam packed with players.

Darren Moore could be set for a summer clear out of some talent, with no room for every single player that is currently on their books. In fact, the club have had 33 players on their books over the course of the current campaign and with a 25-man squad shortlist, it will certainly need to be condensed.

There were one or two players linked with a move away over the winter window but some of those deals never materialised. There are also plenty of players whose Owls’ contracts run out at the end of the year, so they too could also depart.

Who then, could end up leaving the club in the summer after staying on during the winter window?

Saido Berahino

The former West Brom man only has a contract until the end of the current campaign and despite managing a goal and an assist so far, he’s been mainly used as backup or in rotation.

His 16 appearances show that he is valued by Darren Moore and the club and he has been given the chance to kick on and try and find the kind of form that made him somewhat of a ‘Premier League prodigy’ at one point. However, with only five starts out of those 16 games, there are other options that are preferred to him.

Considering his output too, there could be better options that the Owls could sign over the summer. It all points to him potentially being shown the door at the end of his current contract, which does run out in summer.

Unless he suddenly starts firing in freely or becomes a really important cog in the Sheffield Wednesday machine, it might be a short-lived stay at Hillsborough.

Massimo Luongo

Another player whose deal runs out at the end of the year is Luongo and he too could find his way out of the exit door come the summer transfer window.

There will likely be interested parties if the midfielder does become available and with his deal due to expire, there is every chance that he could be lured away rather than penning fresh terms with the Owls. Injury has limited his appearances in the league for the club this year to just nine and that has also meant others are now above him in the pecking order.

He can certainly do a job in League One and arguably in the Championship too, so the Owls may very well decide to use him and try and keep him on. Whether they do though could come down to the next few months and also whether any interest does emerge in his services before the end of the season.

If a new team comes forward, then he could be a squad sacrifice from Sheffield Wednesday.