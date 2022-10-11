2 Sheffield Wednesday players who could really do with a loan move away in January

After falling short in the playoffs last season, Sheffield Wednesday have started their 2022/23 campaign strongly.

Currently sitting third in League One, Darren Moore’s side look like a team well capable of challenging for automatic promotion and potentially title honours come the end of the season.

Performing so well, it does however arguably make it harder for those not currently in the first XI to break into it and get more game time.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we identified two players currently on the books at Hillsborough who could do with a loan move away come the January transfer window.

David Agbontohoma

One player currently on the books at Hillsborough that certainly looks like they could do with a loan move is central defender David Agbontohoma.

The 21-year-old has feautred just once for the club this season, a 45 minute cameo in the EFL trophy against Bradford last month.

Having previously been on the books at Arsenal, Southampton and Stoke City, the defender has made just three Sheffield Wednesday appearances since joining the club last summer.

At this stage of his career, you feel he should be playing more regularly and have more minutes under his belt, so with that in mind, a loan deal to League Two or lower, if one can be found, would be hugely beneficial come January.

Luke Cook

The same can be said for another young player currently on the books at Sheffield Wednesday – Luke Cook.

Cook was signed from non-league football this summer after a successful trial period with the club having previously played for teams such as Merstham and Enfield Town.

Those sides play in the Ismithian League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football, so to ask him to have any sort of impact in the third tier without more experience higher up the ladder is a tough task.

That is perhaps why we are yet to see him play for the club’s first team this season outside of a 19 minute substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup.

No doubt he will have been learning plenty these past weeks and will continue to do so ahead of January, but it would be great to see him go out on loan and show what he can do if that opportunity doesn’t arrise with Wednesday.

Indeed, a National League loan would perhaps be appropriate for the 19-year-old, even if on a short-term basis.