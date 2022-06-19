2 Sheffield Wednesday players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Sheffield Wednesday have started to get their summer transfer business well and truly underway in the past week.

The Owls have completed their first two signings of the window, with centre back Ben Heneghan and goalkeeper David Stcokdale joining permanently from AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe repsectively.

There is of course, plenty more that will need to be added to the squad, as the Owls look to bounce back after missing out on promotion following defeat in the League One play-offs last season.

However, there are also players who could benefit from moving on from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, in search of more opportunities that they may not get at Hillsborough.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Sheffield Wednesday players who could be considered for a loan move elsewhere this summer, right here.

David Agbontohoma

Having previously turned out for Southampton at youth level, Agbontohoma joined Wednesday last summer following a trial with the club.

The centre back would go on to make two appearances for the Owls last season, both of which came in the EFL Trophy, marking his first ever experience of first-team football.

At 20-years-old, and with the potential he has shown with the clubs who have taken an interest in him, it does seem as though Agbontohoma is at the stage where he needs to start experiencing regular first-team football. Given his lack of experience so far means it could be a risk for Wednesday to involve him in their promotion battle this season, a loan move could be his best chance to get those opportunities.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Wednesday pulled off something of a coup earlier this summer, when they announced that Cadamarteri had signed a professional contract with the club.

That came despite apparent interest from a number of Premier League clubs, and with his future now secure, the Owls can turn their attention to the next stage of his development.

Given the 17-year-old already has plenty of experience at Under 23s level, that next step could well be to test him at first-team level, and with what is at stake meaning it could be a risk to give him that chance immediately with Wednesday, a loan move to get that experience under his belt could make sense.