Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have struggled to adjust to life in the Championship after a chaotic summer, sitting with just one point from five matches.

The club made several additions and departures in the transfer window, including loan signings of Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley.

Two players, Marvin Johnson and Ciaran Brennan, have found their futures uncertain at the club, with Johnson attracting interest from Derby County and Brennan struggling for game time.

Sheffield Wednesday have had to adjust to life back in the Championship very quickly after a hectic summer which saw the unexpected managerial change following their League One Play-Off Final victory on May 29th.

Since the departure of Darren Moore and all the uncertainty which followed, leading to the eventual appointment of Xisco Munoz on 4th July, exactly a month before the Owls' first game of the season against Southampton at Hillsborough, the club has been playing a game of catch up in an attempt to build a squad capable of reconsolidating back in the second tier.

This fact has been laid bare by the table, as Wednesday sit with just one point to their name after five matches, albeit a battling 0-0 draw at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

What happened in Sheffield Wednesday's transfer window?

Amid all the chaos at Hillsborough, Xisco has been able to add 12 players to the squad, including the loan signings of midfielders Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley on Deadline Day.

On the flip side, six departed in the form of Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt, Jaden Brown, David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan. Wednesday have a total of 28 players on their books following the closure of the window, and here are two of those that are surprisingly still at the club.

Marvin Johnson

Johnson played a pivotal role in Wednesday eventually navigating their way out of League One, featuring 44 times in the regular season, as well as an ever-present in their remarkable play-off campaign, scoring three and assisting a further 10.

However, since Moore's departure in June, the 32-year-old has seen his future in S6 very much up in the air following Xisco's arrival. Wednesday can only utilise 25 of their current squad between now and January, and it would take a bizarre turn for Johnson to be a part of it.

Derby County were said to be interested in the man who signed a contract three days before the Spaniard's appointment, but a deal never materialised before the transfer window slammed shut on September 1st.

"I don't know exactly what his situation is right now. That in itself probably speaks volumes," The Wednesday boss added, per the Yorkshire Post following the 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

Ciaran Brennan

Brennan has been at his hometown club since the summer of 2013, coming through the various age categories at Hillsborough before signing his first professional contract with the Owls in May 2018, before renewing his contract in two successive summers.

Having made his debut for the club in September 2020 against Rochdale in a Carabao Cup tie, Brennan has found game time under Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and the aforementioned Moore hard to come by.

The centre-back featured 11 times for the Owls in 2021/22, but has since failed to make an appearance for the club, spending the second half of last season on loan at Swindon Town, where he made 17 appearances in League Two.

The former Ireland Youth International also hasn't featured under Xisco, which isn't that surprising given the calibre of centre-backs above him in the pecking order, such as Dominic Iorfa, Bambo Diaby, Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe.

At 23, and with his contract expiring next summer, it is surprising that Wednesday weren't able to let Brennan go, something which would benefit both parties as he reaches an age where regular first-team football is needed.