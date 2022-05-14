2 Sheffield Wednesday players to watch out for next season

Sheffield Wednesday did well this season qualifying for a play-off spot.

However, despite coming close, they were not able to overcome Sunderland across two legs in the semi-finals, losing the first leg and drawing the second.

Therefore, they now find themselves subjected to a second season of League One action.

Darren Moore will be looking to make additions to his team this season to ensure they can compete to go up and go that step further next season.

However, there are some good players in the squad and here we take a look at two players at the club to watch out for next season.

Dennis Adeniran

Adeniran joined the club at the start of the season and made 18 appearances whilst scoring three goals.

However, the midfielder missed the majority of the second half of the season as a result of an injury that required him to get surgery.

Thankfully for him, the 23-year-old is under contract at the club until next summer so he has been able to take his time with his recovery without worrying too much about his future.

Considering he got off to a good start next season, if he can secure his fitness over the summer then he can have the same impact next season.

The player will be hoping he can have an injury free season and solidify himself a place in the side to help them push for promotion.

Jaden Brown

The 23-year-old joined the Owls at the start of the season and has made 11 appearances this season.

The left-back was involved in the squad more at the start of the season but in the second half of the season has been subjected either to the bench or not been included in the squad.

However, given the pressure that was upon Sheffield Wednesday it’s no surprise that Moore was favouring more experienced heads.

That being said, if Brown works hard over pre-season and understands what his manager wants from him then he could definitely have a further part to play in the squad next season.