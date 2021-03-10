2 Sheffield Wednesday players that can fill void left by midfielder after recent club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that Liam Shaw has agreed a pre-contract deal with Scottish giants Celtic.

Shaw’s current contract with the Owls was set to expire in the summer, which has led to him being able to hold talks with other clubs.

The midfielder has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday in the 2020/21 season, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The 19-year-old will join a Celtic side that will be eager to win back their Scottish Premiership title, after losing it to rivals Rangers this term after a disappointing league campaign.

But Sheffield Wednesday have revealed that they’re investigating the matter over Shaw’s pre-contract agreement with Celtic.

We take a look at TWO Sheffield Wednesday players that could fill the void left by Shaw ahead of the 2021/22 season after this recent announcement by the club.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru signed for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2020, but has found regular game time hard to come by in recent months due to injury.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, and will be hoping he can play his part in the club’s bid for survival in the Championship.

But he picked up an ankle injury in their match against Brentford, which has seen him ruled out of action recently, but he could potentially be a player that Darren Moore turns to in the future to replace Shaw.

Dele-Bashiru has age on his side, and could complement the likes of Barry Bannan well in the centre of midfield ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign, which could potentially be in the third-tier of English football.

Alex Hunt

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of younger players that could step into the first-team in the near future, especially with Shaw heading for the Hillsborough exit door.

Alex Hunt could potentially be one of the players to step up to the senior side on a regular basis, with the 20-year-old having rarely featured for the Owls this term.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances in all competitions for the senior team this season, but is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign.

With Shaw heading being set to leave the club, the Owls could look to turn to a young player to fill the void left by the midfielder, and Hunt could be their answer next season, providing that they tie him down to a new contract.