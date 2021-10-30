2 Sheffield Wednesday player dilemmas that Darren Moore has to weigh up pre-Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday are seeking a first win in three when they take on Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s men have had a mixed campaign so far, with the team in ninth place and three points away from the play-off places.

After a busy summer, fans had been hoping for a promotion push and whilst it’s too soon to rule that out, the performances haven’t been convincing from the Owls at times, including the draw with Lincoln last time out.

Nevertheless, they have the quality in the squad to go on a run, and Moore will be hoping they can get the victory today to kickstart that.

And, here we look at TWO player dilemmas that the boss will be weighing up ahead of the game today…

Whether to stick with Marvin Johnson at centre-back

Moore has made a surprising call to go with the winger at left centre-back and, in fairness, Johnson did well last time out.

But, it’s a different story entirely against a physical Cheltenham team that could target him with long balls as they know it’s not his natural position.

So, it will be interesting to see whether he keeps faith with Johnson or opts to go with a more natural defender.

Does he give Theo Corbeanu a start?

Moore’s reluctance to give the Wolves loanee a chance has baffled many fans, particularly as the team aren’t scoring enough goals or creating enough chances.

But, the Canadian international came on late on last time out, so he’s still in the thoughts of the boss.

Given the three consecutive draws and lack of goals this season, Moore may be thinking about switching things up and if he does then Corbeanu could be given a rare chance to impress.