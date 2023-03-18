It was a rare blip for Sheffield Wednesday last night as they dropped points at home to Bolton Wanderers.

It's become the norm in League One for the Owls to win week in, week out of late, but play-off chasing Bolton provided a stern test.

Indeed, after Lee Gregory gave the home side the lead in the 11th minute, Victor Adeboyejo soon levelled things for Wanderers, with the match ultimately ending in a 1-1 draw.

The point sees Sheffield Wednesday remain top of League One with a four point advantage over Plymouth Argyle, who the Owls also have a game in hand over.

With all of that said, below, we've taken a look at two headaches that will be on the mind of Darren Moore following the match.

Fitness of duo

One thing that will certainly be on Darren Moore's mind following the match is the fitness of Sheffield Wednesday duo Josh Windass and Reece James.

Both players came off during last night's match with knocks and after the match, Moore was unsure on their severity.

With another important clash coming up against another play-off calibre side in Barnsley, Moore will not want to go into it without two of his key men.

As such, he will no doubt be sweating over their fitness in the coming days, with Barnsley coming up on Tuesday.

Cutting edge

Secondly, another thing that could be causing Darren Moore a headache following last night's match was Sheffield Wednesday's lack of cuting edge.

His side did have chances to win the match last night, but simply failed to convert.

It is something Moore himself bemoaned in his press conference after the match.

Indeed, he told the media, via YorkshireLive: "That's probably the one, small critique of the team today: that the chances were there but it was just the wrong contact.

"But I've got great belief in the players. I'm pleased for Lee tonight and he responded by getting the goal. He could have added to his tally too, but the goalkeeper pulled off a wonderful save. It was a tough decision to start him (over Smith). We'll recover the players because we've got another tough one at Barnsley on Tuesday."