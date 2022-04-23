2 Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of Wycombe clash

Sheffield Wednesday are marching their way into the top six having seen off MK Dons and Crewe this week.

Six points in the last week has given Darren Moore’s side slim hopes of a top two finish in Sky Bet League One although the former West Brom and Doncaster manager won’t be getting too carried away.

They still need to solidify their place in the playoff places with Wycombe and Sunderland sat just two places behind them.

With one game in hand over their rivals, a win this weekend over Wycombe could be huge in who extends their season by at least two more games.

Wednesday are the form team in the division and come up against a Wycombe side who are also third in the form table.

With it being such a big game, it will be interesting to see what Darren Moore has in mind to combat the threats of Wycombe.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of Wycombe clash.

Stick or twist his back three?

Moore rotated his starting XI in the wins over Crewe and MK Dons, meaning there were changes in defence once again, so the question to be asked is does he rotate his side once again?

Lee Gregory and Berahino have been in exceptional form of late, while George Byers and Barry Bannan are the mainstays in midfield, so the big test will be defensively.

Sam Vokes provides a significant aerial threat with the likes of Brandon Hanlan and Gareth McCleary making enterprising runs beyond him, giving Wycombe a dynamic threat.

One area of the pitch that has perhaps been over rotated by Moore is his back three.

Sometimes the situation is enforced, but the Owls are coming up against a very productive attack so a decision will need to be made.

If Wednesday can beat their playoff rivals, it will go a long way to convincing many that they have what it takes to return back to the Championship.

Who partners Bannan and Byers?

This is a huge test for Wednesday and Darren Moore. They overcame MK Dons with relative ease but Wycombe offer a complete different threat.

They’re more direct and thrive off ‘old-school’ principles in football of working harder than your opposition and exploiting space in behind defenders.

That highlights the importance of winning the midfield battle in this game making the selection choice much more difficult for Moore.

Callum Paterson was selection in the win over Crewe whilst Fisayo Dele-Bashiru got the nod against MK Dons with both players offering something entirely different.

Paterson is much more ‘industrial’ and will give Wednesday plenty of energy in the middle whereas Dele-Bashiru is much more technical.

It’s a huge selection decision for Moore in a game that could influence who finishes inside the top six this season.