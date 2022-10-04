2 Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of Plymouth tonight

Sheffield Wednesday fans will make the long trip south to Devon this evening where they will see the Owls take on League One table-toppers Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Whilst Steven Schumacher’s side may be leading the pack right now, Wednesday are only trailing behind by two points, meaning a victory on the road will see them leapfrog Argyle in the table into either second or first position.

Darren Moore’s outfit are unbeaten in their last four league matches, with three wins coming in that time, and their only dropped points was a creditable 2-2 draw at Hillsborough against Ipswich Town.

What will Moore be deliberating though ahead of kick-off? Let’s look at TWO dilemmas the Wednesday manager could be thinking about before this massive third tier clash.

Extra midfielder in?

For the last two league matches, Josh Windass has been deployed in the number 10 role behind a striker pair, when in recent times he has usually been leading the line with another player.

It represents a bit of a change from Moore, who has gone with the more attacking combination in recent weeks and to be fair to him it’s worked, with six points from their last two matches.

Going to the league leaders though is a bit of a different challenge though than what a Port Vale possesses, and it may be worth shoring things up in the engine room against Plymouth, who against Wycombe played a midfield three but then two supporting attacking midfielders behind Sam Cosgrove.

It would mean a return to the early season formation for Moore, with perhaps Tyreeq Bakinson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru or even George Byers if fit coming in alongside Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks, but it can be made to work pretty easily with the talent pool that Wednesday have at their disposal.

Who starts alongside Smith?

Speaking of Windass, it’s not a guarantee that he starts this evening if the decision is made to go back to a 3-5-2 formation.

It appears that Michael Smith is the first-choice in that position right now, and even though it took a short while for the ex-Rotherham man to settle into his new surroundings, two goals and an assist in his last three games before the Port Vale victory was a sign of things to come.

Moore has so many options though up-front that it’s tough to know who to choose – there’s Windass but also summer signing Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson who is a bit like Smith in the sense that he’s a bit of a nuisance, but then Lee Gregory could get the nod if he is passed fit to play.

Not forgetting Alex Mighten who could also play off Smith if needed – it’s a good issue to have if you are Darren Moore but also one that is bound to give you a major headache.