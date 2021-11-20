2 Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of Accrington match today

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get just their third win in eight games when they come up against Accrington Stanley later this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side have failed to convince so far this despite sitting in eight position and just two points off the top six.

However, with eight draws – the joint highest in the league – Wednesday will need to start winning more games if they are to have any chance of finishing at least in the playoff places this season.

They come up against an Accrington Stanley side who have hovered around lower midtable this season and will be looking to get their season up and running with a win at The Crown Ground.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO dilemma’s facing Darren Moore ahead of the game later today.

Can they get the most out of their forwards?

Sheffield Wednesday boast a huge array of attackers that would get into most Championship sides, let alone League One. However, Lee Gregory has been the preferred striker so far this season and he has six for the season so far.

That being said, the likes of Callum Paterson, Florian Kamberi and Saido Berahino need to step up and ease the pressure on Lee Gregory. As well as that, anyone of those players having an impact in a game can turn a draw into a win, which is something Sheffield Wednesday desperately need.

Risking Josh Windass

Josh Windass is a talismanic player at League One level and his quality has been evidenced for Wednesday so far. His absence hasn’t been ideal with Wednesday definitely missing him.

So, should Darren Moore risk him? He’s been named in the squad as reported by the Examiner, but the risk of getting him involved so early, especially after such a long lay off could result in a set back.

But if the game is tight, and if Wednesday are either losing or heading for another draw, Moore might not have a choice when it comes to putting him into the game.