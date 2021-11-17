2 Sheffield United youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Sheffield United will be aiming to kick-start their 2021/22 campaign by securing a positive result in their meeting with Coventry City this weekend.

The Blades have yet to click into gear following the arrival of manager Slavisa Jokanovic earlier this year and are currently 18th in the Championship standings.

Although there is still plenty of football left to be played this season, United know that a failure to step up to the mark over the Christmas period could have a detrimental impact on their chances of securing a top-six finish next year.

Having opted to give Iliman Ndiaye and Rhys Norrington-Davies the opportunity to showcase their talent in the Championship, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic decides to turn to the club’s academy players for inspiration in the coming months.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO United youngsters who could be set for a bright future…

Kyron Gordon

An exciting prospect, Kyron Gordon was handed his debut by Jokanovic in United’s League Cup clash with Carlisle United in August.

The 19-year-old helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.91 at Bramall Lane.

Whilst Gordon has yet to make a league appearance for the club due to the presence of John Egan, Chris Basham and Ben Davies, he may be able to force his way into Jokanovic’s plans by impressing at Under-23 level.

By continuing to improve as a player, the centre-back could eventually become a regular starter in the Championship for the Blades.

Angelo Cappello

Since signing a professional contract with the Blades last year, Angelo Cappello has been used exclusively by the club as part of their youth set-up.

His performances at this level earned him an international call-up earlier this year as he made his debut for Belize in their meeting with Haiti.

A versatile forward, Cappello recently scored for the Blades’ Under-23 outfit in their 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and is likely to feature against Peterborough United’s youth side in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday.

By producing some eye-catching displays in the coming months, Cappello may be able to force his way into contention for a place in United’s senior squad during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.