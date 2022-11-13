2 Sheffield United youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

It’s been a good season so far for Sheffield United and they can be happy with the work they have done in the first portion of this campaign.

With the World Cup now almost here, the domestic season is coming to a close for the time being and now might be a good time for the decision-makers at Bramall Lane to take stock of what has been done so far this season, and what needs to be done in the months ahead.

Indeed, January plans will surely be discussed and that goes for some of the younger players perhaps needing loans as well as what needs to be happening with the more senior stars.

Here, we’re taking a look at two young players who could benefit from a loan in January if the club thinks it’s best…

Kyron Gordon

The young defender is obviously not yet breaking into the senior team given the top players they have in his position and so maybe a loan deal elsewhere in the EFL would be good in terms of the next step of his development.

He is a player that clearly has the chance of making it at Championship level and perhaps even higher up, but senior minutes are most important to someone at his stage in his career.

He’s featured a couple of times for United this season but is largely playing in the younger categories at the moment, and perhaps January would be the right time to send him out and see what he can do.

Andre Brooks

Similar can be said for Brooks, who has spent time on the bench for United this season but isn’t quite ready yet to break into the first-team, again given the quality options that are in the Blades’ team.

Of course, keeping him around to work with such top players and to learn from Paul Heckingbottom wouldn’t be a bad route to go down for him, either, but nothing can surely replace getting regular minutes in a senior side.

We’ll have to see if January is a right time for him to head out on loan but there’d surely be a host of EFL sides eager to bring him in and see if he can help their respective aims for the rest of the campaign.

