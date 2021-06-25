2 Sheffield United youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Sheffield United are set to embark on a rebuild of confidence with Slavisa Jokanovic now installed at the helm and the Blades will be widely expected to fight for promotion next term.

Their disastrous relegation from the Premier League ultimately cost Chris Wilder his job and it is now down to the newly installed Serbian to resurrect the club from it’s ruins.

He inherits a good squad on paper and will no doubt be tasked with getting the Steel City outfit back into the top flight at the first attempt.

New signings are likely whilst there could also be departures as the manager also looks to bring through a few of the club’s younger squad members over the next few months.

Sheffield United quiz: One question about every player in the Blades’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 24 Where was Aaron Ramsdale born? Sheffield Stoke Southampton Sunderland

Here, we take a look at TWO Sheffield United youngsters that we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season…

Daniel Jebbison

The 17-year-old burst onto the scene in stunning fashion at the back end of last season as he bagged his first senior goal away from home against Everton.

A target man who also has the ability to hold up the ball and bring other into play, Jebbison could certainly take his game to the next level over the coming season and will be a player that Jokanovic has big plans for.

He will be directly competing with several others for a spot up front but he has all the attributes required to become a Championship level striker moving forwards.

Make no mistake about it, the Canadian will be one to watch at Bramall Lane next term.

Regan Slater

After spending the last few season out on loan, this campaign is huge for a player like Slater and it appears that it is now or never for him to try and nail down a spot in the first team.

Still only 21, the defensively minded midfielder impressed many at the club last season whilst he was on loan at Hull City and as a result the Blades activated a one year extension clause in his contract.

Despite developing his game well from a defensive perspective, Slater is also capable of creating chances for others thanks to his passing range and set pieces and he could feature heavily for the club next season.

It’ll be intriguing to see what plans Jokanovic has for him over the next few months.