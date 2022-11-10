2 Sheffield United tweaks Paul Heckingbottom could make ahead of Cardiff City clash

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat in midweek when they travel to Cardiff City this Saturday.

The Blades are currently sitting third in the Championship, a point outside the automatic spots and just three points behind leaders Burnley.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Rotherham United was the Blades’ first defeat in five and came just after Paul Heckingbottom’s side had battered league leaders Burnley 5-2 at Bramall Lane. However, a win this weekend could still see United top the Championship come the end of the day; it will depend on how Burnley do when they face second-place Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Heckingbottom’s side travel to a Cardiff side that are really struggling to find consistency in their play. The Bluebirds have won just two of their last six Championship games and are coming off a 3-2 defeat to Hull City.

Cardiff led 2-1 entering the final 15 minutes before Regan Slater’s two-minute double ensured Mark Hudson’s side went home empty-handed.

This is the final game for a month for both sides as we close in on the start of the World Cup. However, this will be viewed as a must-win for both, as neither will want to enter the month break having lost their previous game.

Here then are two tweaks Heckingbottom could make ahead of the game in order to ensure his team pick up all three points while rotating a few players.

Billy Sharp to start

At 36-years-old, Sharp has had to start getting used to playing a part time role in the Sheffield United side.

The striker has managed 14 appearances so far in the league, with only a handful of those being starts, and has yet to find the back of the net.

However, like most players their age, they may begin to lose that yard of speed or the ability to score 20 goals per season. Sharp is no exception, but the veteran still has league knowledge and the ability to bring other players into the game while also doing the dirty work that few other strikers enjoy.

Heading into this game, Oli McBurnie is a doubt, so it seems the likely suggestion is for Sharp to partner Iliman Ndiaye upfront.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield United sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Which Championship club did Sheffield United sign goalkeeper Adam Davies from? Hull City Stoke City Blackburn Rovers Norwich City

James McAtee to replace John Fleck

The Manchester City loanee has probably struggled to have the impact that he thought he would have when he joined Sheff Utd.

At times, the 20-year-old has had to be patient for his chance, with him being in and out of the side in the last few months. This is the midfielder’s first loan spell away from his parent club and playing in the Championship at any age is always going to be tough, so at 20-years-old and for it to be his first real experience of men’s football, McAtee has needed time to adapt.

However, an opportunity has now potentially opened for the midfielder to get a starting spot in the team. John Fleck had to come off 20 minutes into the match in midweek, evidently replaced by McAtee, and with the Scottish midfielder remaining a doubt for the game against Cardiff, this spells an opportunity for the City loanee.

McAtee slotting into the midfield alongside Ben Osborn and Oliver Norwood wouldn’t cause much disruption to the midfield, and the youngster would have the welcome support of two experienced midfielders next to him.