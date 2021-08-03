2 Sheffield United team dilemmas facing Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Birmingham clash on Saturday

Sheffield United start their first season back in the Championship on Saturday evening as they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

That will be new boss Slavisa Jokanovic’s first competitive game in charge but there have been positive signs in pre-season.

The target this season will surely be to bounce straight back up to the Premier League but on Saturday, United’s full focus will be on Birmingham and not what league position they’ll be in come next spring.

With the start of the season now less than a week away, we’ve examined two team dilemmas facing Jokanovic…

Whether to start the players linked with moves away

It’s no surprise that a number of players have been linked with moves away from Bramall Lane following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

However, it does provide Jokanovic with something of an issue. George Baldock is a reported target of Celtic while Arsenal are understood to have made two offers for Aaron Ramsdale, who is said to be keen to join the Gunners.

According to the Sheffield Star, neither player are expected to force a move away from the club but even so the United boss may be concerned that Saturday’s game will not have their full focus with the window still set to run until the end of August.

With that in mind, he faces a tough decision whether or not to include Baldock and Ramsdale – who would likely be regular starters – against the Blues.

Who starts up top

The Blades’ strikers failed to fire last season with none of them reaching double figures in terms of goals and only David McGoldrick scoring more than five.

Even so, Jokanovic heads into the 2021/22 campaign with plenty of options in the forward areas despite Oli McBurnie’s injury.

McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, and Billy Sharp have all had success at Championship level previously while Lys Mousset and Oli Burke may be a little inconsistent but can certainly do damage.

With that in mind, working out who should start up top against the Blues remains a dilemma for the United boss.