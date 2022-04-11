Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

List articles

2 Sheffield United summer transfer decisions facing Paul Heckingbottom when the window opens

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheffield United have a lot on the line in the coming weeks, as they chase a Premier League return at the first time of asking. 

Paul Heckingbottom has guided the Blades back on track since taking charge in November and, following Saturday’s goalless draw with AFC Bournemouth, a place in the play-offs is very achievable.

That push for a place in the top-six will take ultimate priority at Bramall Lane right now, but once the promotion race has been settled, there’s a summer of big decisions to make for Heckingbottom and the powers that be in South Yorkshire.

Centre of that will be transfer plans, which leads to us prematurely identifying a couple of things that will have to be decided:

A extension for Adam Davies? 

Soccer Football – Championship – Sheffield United v Stoke City – Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain – October 16, 2021 Stoke City’s Adam Davies Action Images/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Sheffield United swooped to sign Adam Davies from Stoke City in the January transfer window, as Heckingbottom reshuffled his goalkeeping department to support Wes Foderingham.

That agreement with Davies was only short-term, with the option to extend into 2022/23.

Such has been Foderingham’s fitness and form, there’s been no appearance to date for Davies, despite his arrival in January.

So, moving into the summer, Heckingbottom needs to make a decision on whether to extend that deal for the 29-year-old by another 12 months.

Given we have no performance to judge yet, it’s a decision that Sheffield United will have to make on what they’ve seen behind the scenes.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26

1. Wes Foderingham

Filip Uremovic pursuit? 

Soccer Football – Championship – Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers – Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain – April 5, 2022 Queens Park Rangers’ Lyndon Dykes in action with Sheffield United’s Filip Uremovic Action Images/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Uremovic has been brought to Sheffield on a short-term deal from Rubin Kazan, with Sheffield United bringing in the Croatian international after his deal in Russia was suspended owing to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In two appearances, Uremovic has impressed on the right-side of Heckingbottom’s three-man defence, deputising for the injured Chris Basham.

As per whoscored.com’s rating system, the 25-year-old has performed at 7.07/10 on average since arriving at Bramall Lane, boosted by a 7.47 rating in Saturday’s goalless draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Quite what the future holds for Uremovic and a host of Russian-based players right now remains to be seen, but there’s every chance that if he keeps impressing at Sheffield United, they might face a decision on whether to pursue a more permanent agreement in 2022/23.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 2 Sheffield United summer transfer decisions facing Paul Heckingbottom when the window opens

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: