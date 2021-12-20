2 Sheffield United selection dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom is facing ahead of tonight’s clash

Sheffield United will be looking to build upon their impressive start to life under the guidance of their new manager Paul Heckingbottom by delivering an eye-catching display in their showdown with Fulham tonight.

The Blades backed up their 2-0 victory over Bristol City by securing all three points in their showdown with Cardiff City earlier this month.

Set to face a Fulham outfit who have failed to win any of their last four league games in the Championship, United may fancy their chances of sealing a positive result at Craven Cottage.

Currently 14th in the second-tier standings, the Blades will move to within three points of the play-off places if they beat Marco Silva’s side.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas that Heckingbottom is facing ahead of this evening’s fixture…

Should John Fleck be brought back into the Blades’ starting eleven?

John Fleck missed the club’s clashes with the Robins and Cardiff after collapsing during United’s 1-0 win over Reading last month.

Having now made a full recovery from this issue, the midfielder will be hoping to reclaim a place in the Blades’ starting eleven.

However, when you consider that Conor Hourihane and Oliver Norwood both managed to produce assured performances against Cardiff, Fleck may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench this evening.

If he is utilised by Heckingbottom in this fixture, the 30-year-old will need to deliver the goods at Craven Cottage due to the sheer amount of competition for places at United.

Will Lys Mousset be handed the chance to prove his worth in this fixture?

Another player who will be hoping to make an appearance for the Blades this evening is Lys Mousset who has struggled to maintain his fitness over the course of the year.

During the seven league games that he has played this season, the forward has managed to score three goals.

After returning to the club’s match-day squad for their meeting with Cardiff City, Mousset may be handed the chance to showcase his talent this evening.

Whilst Heckingbottom is likely to start Billy Sharp as the club’s lone striker tonight due to the fact that the 35-year-old has provided 13 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, Mousset could potentially be deployed as a substitute by his new boss.