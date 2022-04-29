2 Sheffield United selection dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom is facing ahead of QPR clash

Sheffield United will be looking to bolster their hopes of securing a top-six finish in the Championship this evening when they head to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face Queens Park Rangers.

The Blades currently occupy the final play-off spot in the league standings and will move five points clear of their nearest challengers Middlesbrough if they beat the R’s.

Set to face a QPR outfit who have lost three of their last five league games, United will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result on their travels.

Having witnessed his side’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will opt to make any changes to his team for tonight’s fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Sheffield United selection dilemmas Heckingbottom is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Billy Sharp be given the nod to start in this fixture?

After missing five games due to a hamstring injury, Billy Sharp was brought on as a substitute in the Blades’ victory over Cardiff last weekend.

Having emerged unscathed from this fixture, it will be intriguing to see whether the forward is given the nod to start in tonight’s clash with QPR.

A stand-out performer for the Blades this season, Sharp has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in the Championship whilst he has also chipped in with seven assists at this level.

In order to get Sharp back into the team, Heckingbottom may need to deploy a two-striker formation if he is also looking to use Iliman Ndiaye in this particular role.

Ndiaye is unlikely to be dropped from the club’s starting eleven due to the fact that he scored the winning goal in his side’s showdown with the Bluebirds.

Could George Baldock make his return to action against the R’s?

Heckingbottom revealed earlier this week that George Baldock will be in contention to make his return to action in this evening’s meeting with QPR.

Baldock missed the club’s win over Cardiff due to an issue with his hamstring as Ben Osborn was deployed at right wing-back.

When you consider that Osborn helped his side keep a clean-sheet at Bramall Lane by making three tackles and five interceptions (as per WhoScored) in this aforementioned fixture, it would be somewhat of a shock if he doesn’t keep his place in the side for tonight’s game.

Baldock could potentially be brought on as a substitute against the R’s if the Blades need some defensive reinforcements during the latter stages of this match.