2 Sheffield United selection dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom is facing ahead of Hull clash

Sheffield United will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games by securing a positive result in their showdown with Hull City this evening.

Currently ninth in the second-tier standings, the Blades will move level on points with sixth-place Middlesbrough if they beat the Tigers at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of Rhian Brewster for this particular fixture due to the severity of the forward’s hamstring injury whilst Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines this evening.

Having witnessed his side’s display in their 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades boss opts to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven for today’s fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Sheffield United selection dilemmas Heckingbottom is facing ahead of the club’s clash with Hull…

Will Iliman Ndiaye be handed a chance to showcase his talent in this fixture?

Since scoring a brace against Peterborough United in September, Iliman Ndiaye has struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Blades.

Given that he is still in the early stages of his career, the 21-year-old is learning the game and thus it is up to Heckingbottom to nurture his talent.

Although he has failed to push on after netting a superb individual goal against Fulham in December, Ndiaye will still be confident in his ability to cause some problems for Hull’s defence this evening.

If he is handed the opportunity to prove his worth in this fixture, the attacking midfielder will need to deliver an eye-catching performance in order to retain a place in the Blades’ side for the foreseeable future.

Could Daniel Jebbison make his first league appearance of the season tonight for the Blades?

Another player who will be keen to make a positive impression in tonight’s fixture is Daniel Jebbison who was recalled by the Blades from his loan spell at Burton Albion last month.

During his time with the Brewers, the forward managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in all competitions.

Yet to feature in a league game for the Blades since returning to Bramall Lane, Jebbison will be hoping that Heckingbottom gives him the opportunity to showcase his ability against Hull.

Whilst Billy Sharp is expected to keep his place in the club’s starting eleven today, Jebbison could potentially replace Oliver McBurnie in the Blades’ side as the Scotland international has only provided one direct goal contribution at this level in the current campaign.