2 Sheffield United selection dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom is facing ahead of Bristol City clash

Sheffield United will be determined to get back on track in the Championship today when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

The Blades produced an underwhelming performance in their clash with Reading on Friday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Paul Ince’s side.

Despite this setback, United still occupy one of the play-off places in the second-tier standings and will be keen to retain this spot between now and the end of the campaign.

Having witnessed the club’s performance against Reading, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom opts to make some changes to his team.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Sheffield United selection dilemmas Heckingbottom is facing ahead of the club’s clash with the Robins…

Who will lead the line for the Blades?

With Billy Sharp currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that he suffered last month, Oliver McBurnie has recently led the line for the Blades.

McBurnie suffered a foot injury in the club’s defeat to Reading and Heckingbottom has admitted that the club will need to wait to see just how severe the forward’s issue is.

Iliman Ndiaye could be drafted in as a replacement for McBurnie as he has featured as a centre-forward on several occasions this season and scored against the Royals after being introduced as a substitute in this fixture.

Alternatively, Daniel Jebbison could be handed a start against the Robins.

The 18-year-old scored nine league goals for Burton Albion earlier this season before being recalled from his loan spell in January.

Will John Fleck make his return to action in this fixture?

Although John Fleck did miss the Blades’ clash with Reading due to a groin injury, Heckingbottom recently admitted that this issue is not thought to be too serious and thus there is a chance that the midfielder could make his return to action today.

During the 31 games that he has played in the Championship this season, Fleck has provided four direct goal contributions.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.60 at this level, the 30-year-old will be determined to step up to the mark for the Blades in their upcoming league fixtures.

Whereas Fleck may not be fit enough to play a full game, he could be deployed as a substitute by Heckingbottom if he is looking to freshen up his options in the heart of midfield.