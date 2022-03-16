2 Sheffield United selection dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom is facing ahead of Blackpool clash

Sheffield United will be determined to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Coventry City when they head to Bloomfield Road this evening to face Blackpool.

The Blades produced an uncharacteristically poor performance against the Sky Blues as their opponents managed to seal a 4-1 victory last weekend.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, United will move back into the play-off places tonight if they beat Blackpool.

However, given that the Seasiders have managed to win three games in a row at this level, the Blades know that they will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result on their travels.

After witnessing his side’s performance against Coventry, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Paul Heckingbottom opts to make some alterations to his team tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Sheffield United selection dilemmas Heckingbottom is facing ahead of this clash…

Will Ben Davies be selected to feature in this particular clash?

Whilst Ben Davies did miss Saturday’s meeting with Coventry City due to a calf injury, Heckingbottom recently admitted that he is hoping to call upon the defender’s services for today’s fixture.

Providing that Davies is fit enough to feature, it will be intriguing to see who he will replace in the club’s starting eleven.

Whereas John Egan is expected to keep his place in the side, Jack Robinson or Kyron Gordon could potentially make way for Davies.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in the Championship, Davies will fancy his chances of delivering an assured performance in the heart of defence if he is given the nod to start by Heckingbottom.

Could John Fleck make his return to action?

John Fleck could also be in contention to make a return to the Blades’ match-day squad tonight after missing last weekend’s game due to a muscular injury.

Although Heckingbottom will not take a risk on Fleck if he isn’t fully-fit, the Blades boss may benefit from being able to call upon the services of the midfielder at Bloomfield Road.

Having made 120 Championship appearances during his career, the 30-year-old knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Fleck produces an assured performance in the heart of midfield this evening if he is handed the opportunity to impress by Heckingbottom.