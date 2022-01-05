2 Sheffield United players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

The January transfer window looks set to be a fascinating one for Sheffield United.

Following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, this will be the first transfer window for the Blades since the permanent appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as the club’s manager.

As a result, Heckingbottom may well want to put his own mark on the side, which could mean moving out current members of the club’s squad, something the Blades boss has previously refused to rule out.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Sheffield United players who may be hoping for a move away from the club this month.

Oliver Burke

Having seemingly missed out on a move away from Bramall Lane in the final hours of the summer window, it seems there is a chance Burke could finally depart Sheffield United in January.

According to recent reports, the Blades’ Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are in talks over a deal for the attacker, after missing out on a deal for Burke on deadline day in the summer.

With Burke having not featured in a league game since August, such a move could well be appealing to the 24-year-old, as he looks to kick-start a career that has never really got going at Sheffield United, not least with Rovers being well in the promotion race right now.

Sander Berge

One other player who may be hopeful of being handed the chance of a move away from Sheffield United in the coming weeks, is Sander Berge.

Despite injury problems that have blighted a significant amount of the Norwegian’s time at Bramall Lane, his ability when fit has still seen him linked with a number of Premier League clubs – including Arsenal, Everton and Aston Villa – as recently as last summer’s transfer window.

Given the Blades seemingly have a fight on their hands if they are to return to English football’s top-flight this season, you wonder whether Berge could be tempted to try and take an alternative route back to that level, in the form of a move this month, to a club who are already playing at that level.