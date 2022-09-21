2 Sheffield United players who may already be eyeing a January exit

It has been a dream start to the new Championship season for Sheffield United.

The Blades have gone into the first international break of the year top of the league standings after a blistering run of form.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won their last four fixtures to put them on 23 points from a possible 30 so far this campaign.

So early in the season, the side is already five points clear of the play-off places, raising optimism around Bramall Lane that a promotion push will be on for this team.

But here we look at two players who may yet already be eyeing a January exit from the club…

Daniel Jebbison

The forward could be considering a loan move away from United in order to gain greater playing time.

He has made two league appearances so far this term, amounting to just one start.

With the re-emergence of Oli McBurnie, as well as the other strong attacking options at Heckingbottom’s disposal, perhaps a temporary exit may be the best option at this time.

The 19-year old could use the chance to gain experience at senior level and there would likely be a number of suitors interested in his services for the second half of the season.

Sander Berge

The midfielder was subject to intense transfer speculation surrounding his future over the summer but remained at Bramall Lane following the September 1 deadline.

But his performances so far this season have shown his true quality and there will be a number of clubs keeping tabs on his availability.

It would be one of the more expensive January signings, and there is no doubt United would do all they can to convince him to stay, but his £35 million release clause will always make him leaving the club a possibility.

United’s own league form may help their cause, but if the likes of Liverpool do solidify their reported summer interest then it would be hard for Berge to turn down that kind of transfer.