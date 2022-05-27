2 Sheffield United players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Sheffield United are set to spend another season in the Championship after failing to navigate their way through the play-offs against Nottingham Forest.

The Blades finished the 2021-22 season by exiting at the semi-final stage, with Forest needing penalties to dispatch the Yorkshire outfit following a second half comeback in the second leg at the City Ground.

Paul Heckingbottom must now regroup his team – the majority of who are under contract for the upcoming campaign – but there will still be some futures that remain uncertain going into the next few weeks, with the transfer window officially opening on June 10.

Let’s look at two players who could be fretting over their futures in the coming days and weeks.

George Baldock

Baldock has been a good servant for the Blades since he arrived from MK Dons in 2017, performing regularly in the Premier League for two years between 2019 and 2021.

The arrival of Jayden Bogle last summer though brought fresh competition, and Bogle’s emergence saw him appear in just 27 league games this season.

Injuries kept Baldock sidelined occasionally, but Bogle does appear to be his long-term successor, although he did have to undergo knee surgery in February and will be back around August or September time.

Baldock does have two years left on his contract, but interest from Greek giants Olympiakos has re-emerged this week.

It was reported back in March that they were going to look at the 29-year-old this summer, and with Baldock now being called up to Greece’s national team for their summer internationals for the first time, the Erythrolefki look set to make their move, leaving both the player and United with a transfer dilemma.

Oliver Burke

Burke arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer of 2020 in a swap deal with Callum Robinson, hoping for a fresh start after his career had somewhat stalled ever since leaving Nottingham Forest for RB Leipzig in 2016.

Despite playing 25 times in the Premier League in his debut campaign, Burke failed to really fire and after he was left unwanted by both Slavisa Jokanovic and Heckingbottom in the first half of this past season, the Scotland international headed to divisional rivals Millwall on loan.

Scoring twice in his 14 appearances for the Lions, Burke had a better time of things under Gary Rowett, and has already admitted his desire to make a permanent move to The Den.

With his future at Sheffield United looking bleak, perhaps it’s best for all parties if Millwall try and secure a deal in the coming weeks to end any uncertainty.