2 Sheffield United players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

Sheffield United had an interesting January transfer window where they were able to keep hold of key players, whilst moving on some of the fringe individuals.

An important move in January that will get overlooked will be retaining Morgan Gibbs-White for the season.

His parent club Wolves recalled Dion Sanderson and Ryan Giles and could well have recalled the playmaker as well but chose not to to the benefit of the Blades.

As well as this, goalkeeper Robin Olsen had his loan spell cancelled as he moved to Aston Villa, whilst fringe players Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman and Michael Verrips all departed on loan.

That meant Adam Davies was brought in to provide competition for Wes Foderingam whilst Charlie Goode was signed on loan from Brentford.

Lys Mousset also moved on to Seria A side Salernitana prompting the recall of Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell from Burton to bolster the attacking ranks at Bramall Lane.

But, let’s look at two players who could be moving on from Sheffield United this summer.

Chris Basham

The modern day Bramall Lane legend is a firm fan favourite and has been pivotal in their success over the last few years.

However, the former Bolton and Blackpool defender is out of contract at the end of the season which could prompt a departure from the Blades come the summer. To add to that, Basham recently revealed he hadn’t yet been offered new terms in an interview with The Examiner, throwing doubts over his future.

Basham was linked with a move to Middlesbrough in January where he would be reunited with his former manager Chris Wilder, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them link up again should the opportunity arise.

As well as this, Basham is 33 years old and Heckingbottom’s side could look towards the future, choosing to recruit younger, higher value players.

Sander Berge

Sander Berge has enjoyed a good run of form of late, providing the assist for Billy Sharp’s equaliser against Birmingham City.

However, there were rumours surrounding the Norwegian’s future in January with Sheffield United reportedly open to offers for their record signing. At 23 years-old, Berge will want to be playing at the highest level possible and could seek a move elsewhere should the Blades failed to return to the Premier League this season.

He’s a player that oozes class and Sheffield United haven’t seem the best out of him yet. That being said, given his potential wages and high value, then a departure certainly looks to be on the cards.