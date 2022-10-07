2 Sheffield United players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Sheffield United have had a really strong start to the season in the Championship.

Despite a bit of a blip since football resumed following the international break, the Blades still sit top of the table in the second tier, and are surely one of the favourites for automatic promotion.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge and Rhys Norrington-Davies have all been in fine form, but there are others on the fringes who are desperate for an opportunity.

Of course, there is still an opportunity for those players to break into the squad ahead of the January transfer window, but with them in mind, below, we’ve identified two players that could do with a loan deal away from Bramall Lane come the winter transfer window in a few months.

Daniel Jebbison

One player at Bramall Lane currently that could perhaps benefit from a January loan move is forward Daniel Jebbison.

The 19-year-old is at a really crucial time in his development and after a decent spell at Burton Albion last season, you felt he would kick on in pre-season, be in and around the matchday squad and making substitute appearances this campaign.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Sheffield United players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 ADE AKINBIYI PLAYED PL NEVER PLAYED PL

However, that has not really been the case, with Jebbison forced to sit on the bench for a number of matches, before recently missing out on the matchday squad altogether.

Given that he recently featured for England’s youth sides, you have to assume this was not down to injury, and with the likes of Ndiaye, Sharp, Brewster, and McBurnie ahead of him in the pecking order when all are fit and available, you do wonder when his next opportunity is going to come.

As such, a January loan move could be beneficial to the player, albeit the Blades may want to keep him amongst the squad for strength in depth.

Ollie Arblaster

Ollie Arblaster is another Blades player that you feel would benefit from a loan move away from the club in January.

The central midfielder recently made his league debut for the club in a brief cameo and has been in and around the squad in recent weeks.

Being in the matchday squad is definitely a step in the right direction, however, if he continues to not feature, perhaps a move away could be looked at in the coming months.

At 18-years-old there is certainly no rush to get him playing regular minutes, but given the ability he appears to possess, you would like to see him get a regular run of games if the right club could be found in the second half of the season.