It was an excellent season for Sheffield United this year as they won promotion from the Championship.

The Blades will return to the Premier League following a two-year absence as they finished as runners-up behind Burnley, while they also enjoyed an impressive FA Cup run as they reached the semi-finals of the competition where they lost 3-0 to Manchester City at Wembley.

Paul Heckingbottom's recruitment has been key to his side's success this campaign, particularly the additions of midfielders Tommy Doyle and James McAtee from Manchester City and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who made a big-money move from Malmö.

It is essential for the Blades that their ownership situation is resolved to allow Heckingbottom to strengthen his squad for the top flight with Prince Abdullah still looking to sell the club.

Billy Sharp set to leave Sheffield United

There are expected to be a host of incomings and outgoings over the coming months and one player expected to depart is long-serving captain Billy Sharp, who has achieved three promotions since his return to Bramall Lane for a second spell in 2015.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at which players could be following Sharp out of the club.

Could Adam Davies follow Sharp out of Sheffield United?

Goalkeeper Davies joined the club from Stoke City last January, but he has found his game time limited since his move to Bramall Lane.

The 30-year-old has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season as he has spent the campaign as back-up to Wes Foderingham and while he has been a safe pair of hands whenever called upon in Foderingham's absence, he is unlikely to receive more minutes next term.

Foderingham is out of contract this summer and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension which could potentially open the door for Davies, but Heckingbottom is likely to want to bring in a new number one if Foderingham departs.

The Blades were linked with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone in March, while they are also said to be keen on Manchester City's James Trafford, who has spent this season on loan with Bolton Wanderers in League One.

At this stage of his career, Davies needs to be playing regular football, and he may seek a move elsewhere this summer.

Could Iliman Ndiaye leave Sheffield United?

Star striker Ndiaye is one player the Blades will be desperate to keep hold of.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions this season, playing a key role in his side's promotion.

His profile was raised further when he was included in the Senegal squad for last year's World Cup where he provided one assist in three appearances as his side reached the last 16 of the tournament.

Ndiaye was reportedly the subject of a bid worth £25 million plus add-ons from Everton in January and the Toffees are thought to be ready to re-ignite their interest this summer, while West Ham United and Newcastle United are also monitoring him.

Heckingbottom says he will do everything possible to keep Ndiaye, but he could be facing a fight to retain his prized asset over the coming months.