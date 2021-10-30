2 Sheffield United player dilemmas that Jokanovic has to weigh up pre-Blackpool

Sheffield United will be looking to make it back-to-back victories when they take on Blackpool at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The Blades have had a mixed start to the campaign, but a win at Barnsley last time out means they are just three points outside the play-off places ahead of the Seasiders’ visit.

Even though Neil Critchley’s side are ahead of the Yorkshire outfit in the league, this is a game the Blades will expect to win.

And, here we look at TWO player dilemmas that boss Slavisa Jokanovic will have going into the fixture…

Whether to bring Morgan Gibbs-White back into the XI

Jokanovic had to do without the creative Gibbs-White for the win at Oakwell due to suspension.

Normally, you would expect him to come straight back into the team without much debate, because he had arguably been the best player at the club since signing. And, in truth, it would be a surprise if he didn’t start.

However, the team coped well without the on-loan Wolves man against Barnsley, where they won and scored three goals. So, Jokanovic may opt to keep those who did well last time out.

Does Billy Sharp start?

Another who has starred for Sheffield United in the past month or so is Sharp, who has been a goalscoring threat and excellent at linking play.

But, he was left on the bench last time out, and the Blades are blessed for plenty of options up top so there are always tough decisions for the boss to make, with Lys Mousset sure to start after his two goals.

So, it will be interesting to see whether he opts for the experienced Sharp from the off against Blackpool.