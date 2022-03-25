2 Sheffield United dilemmas facing Paul Heckingbottom during this international break

Sheffield United’s run in looks set to be a crucial one, with the Blades still dreaming of a return to the Premier League at this stage of the season.

United currently sit 5th in the Sky Bet Championship after their 2-0 victory over fellow Yorkshire outfit Barnsley prior to the international break.

They are not without their problems, though, and with that being said, we thought we’d take a look at two dilemmas facing Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom during this international break.

Injuries

Undoubtedly, the biggest dilemma facing Paul Heckingbottom at present is the injury crisis the club find themselves in.

At present, the club have just two fit defenders in Jack Egan and Jack Robinson.

They announced the free signing of Filip Uremovic yesterday, but that still only takes the number of available defenders to three.

Given their lofty league standing, it would be an almighty shame if their play-off bid were to be de-railed by injuries, therefore, Heckingbottom must, somehow, find a way to maintain their top-six status despite their injuries.

It’s a big task ahead for the Blades.

Consistency

Another issue Paul Heckingbottom is facing is the fact Sheffield United have been very, very inconsistent of late.

After their emphatic 4-1 win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane a few weeks ago, it really looked like the Blades were going to kick on and put together a run of wins, consolidating their place in the play-offs.

That has not been the case, though, with the Blades being beaten 4-1 by Coventry City just a few days later.

The following match, United endured a frustrating goalless draw away to Blackpool, before winning 2-0 against Barnsley last weekend.

It’s Stoke up next and you really do not know how it will go given the Blades’ inconsistency.

At this stage of the season, given the competition for the top-six places, Paul Heckingbottom’s side must surely put together a run and find some consistency if they are going to be in the play-offs come May.