2 Sheffield United dilemmas facing Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Bristol City match today

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane this afternoon, with Paul Heckingbottom looking to kickstart his tenure with a win.

Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the Sheffield United dugout, with the Blades sitting 16th in the Championship table.

Today, his first assignment is getting past a Bristol City side who beat Stoke City impressively during the week.

Nigel Pearson’s side have struggled through the opening exchanges of the season, but still have plenty of quality within their ranks.

As the Championship’s lunchtime kick-off looms, we run you through a couple of dilemmas Sheffield United’s new boss has:

Maintaining momentum

Despite the club calling time on Jokanovic’s spell in-charge in the week, Sheffield United have actually started pretty well following the November international break.

They drew 0-0 with Coventry City last weekend, backing that up with a 1-0 victory over Reading midweek. Jokanovic has been sacked for what’s gone before that, with eight league defeats in 19 fixtures not really acceptable.

Heckingbottom is tasked with keeping the momentum built going this afternoon. Sheffield United have recorded back-to-back clean sheets, building from defence and a return to the wing-back system they are famed for.

Recall for the skipper?

Sharp was used from the bench midweek as Sheffield United beat Reading, but he will be pushing for a recall under Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom will feel an urge not to change a winning team where he doesn’t have to this afternoon, yet there’s no denying on an occasion like this, where there’s pressure to start well, you should have Sharp leading the line.

The 35-year-old has 10 goal involvement in the season already, stepping up to the plate despite a sloppy start to the season for his boyhood club.

He’s the man Heckingbottom will surely want leading the troops into this new era.

