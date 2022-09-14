2 selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray has as Sunderland prepare for Reading visit

Sunderland make the trip to Berkshire on Wednesday evening as they prepare for what is expected to be a competitive clash away to Reading.

The Royals have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign and have an opportunity to strengthen their position even further.

However, the Black Cats have also started the season off fairly well, with Tony Mowbray’s side sitting 10th with 11 points.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that new Black Cats boss Mowbray has on his hands ahead of kick-off on Wednesday evening…

Striker conundrum

Sunderland have looked most productive when operating with two strikers this season, with Ross Stewart’s injury throwing a spanner in the works.

The Black Cats operated in a 3-4-2-1 in Stewart’s absence against Middlesbrough, and whilst it was not at all a shocking display, they were unable to see enough chances.

It remains to be seen if the likes of Patrick Roberts, Leon Dajaku, or even the new additions, Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut, will be tasked with operating next to Simms, however, the most likely scenario here is that the 3-4-2-1, or another formation that provides service to a lone striker could be deployed.

Abundance of talent around the striker position

Mowbray has spoken over the last couple of days about the talent that Patrick Roberts possesses and how excited he is by his continued progression.

By his comments, it would seem that Mowbray envisages the exciting winger as a regular as the season progresses.

However, with the additions of Michut and Diallo, and the fact that Leon Dajaku, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke are at the club, competition levels are extremely high.

Ultimately, this is exactly what Mowbray wants and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod against the Royals, and who gets game time as the season progresses.