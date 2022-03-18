2 selection dilemmas that Nathan Jones has as Luton Town prepare for Hull City clash

Looking to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off positions, Luton Town visit Hull City tomorrow afternoon.

Sitting comfortably in fifth place, the Hatters have enjoyed an excellent 2022 thus far and will be looking to boost their chances of securing a top-six spot come May with a victory at Hull.

The Tigers are 13 points shy of the relegation places and are seemingly set for another campaign in England’s second-tier, with Shota Arveladze looking to finish this campaign as strongly as possible.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Nathan Jones has ahead of tomorrow’s kick-off at Hull…

Defensive situation

Luton played the vast majority of Wednesday night’s clash at home to Preston with three full-backs operating in a back three.

Kal Naismith and Tom Lockyer were both missing from Luton’s squad during the week, despite the pair featuring three days before against QPR, with Reece Burke then pulling up in the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Peter Kioso and Dan Potts, despite being full-backs by trade, have been trusted, and have done a good job in a central defensive position before, however, Wednesday was a new experience for Bree.

It remains to be seen who will be available come tomorrow and how the Hatters could line up to face Hull.

Fred Onyedinma start?

Given Luton’s transition from a solid four at the back to a system that incorporates wing-backs, it has been difficult for winger Fred Onyedinma to see many starts this season.

Showing his class as early as the first game of the season, where he scored and provided the two assists in a 3-0 victory over Peterborough United, he has found game time quite hard to come by since.

The 25-year-old has served as a good option as a wing-back, as displayed on Wednesday evening, whilst he has also been a real threat when playing as a striker.

It has become difficult to determine where on the pitch Onyedinma is best suited with Luton seeming set on a three-at-the-back formation, but ultimately he is a player with lots of talent and can open up defences at will.