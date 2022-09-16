2 selection dilemmas Steve Bruce has as West Brom prepare for Norwich City visit

West Brom travel to Norfolk on Saturday to face in-form Norwich City, with the Canaries currently second in the Championship.

Dean Smith’s side sit one point below Sheffield United who lead the way by already bridging a four-point gap from Blackburn Rovers in third.

The Baggies sit all the way back in 20th, having picked up nine points in their nine league games thus far.

The table perhaps does not best reflect the performances from the Midlands club this season, with West Brom sitting top of the pile when it comes to expected goals.

Here, we take a look at a couple of selection dilemmas Bruce has as West Brom prepare for Norwich away…

Brandon Thomas-Asante time?

Karlan Grant seriously struggled during West Brom’s 3-2 defeats against Birmingham City last time out, with Joseph Chapman of Birmingham Live giving the forward a rating of 3/10.

This could pave the way for exciting striker Brandon Thomas-Asante to be given a chance from the very start against the high-flying Canaries.

Possessing excellent levels of pace, power, trickery and goal threat, the former Salford City striker has all the tools to thrive with the Baggies as the season progresses.

Changes are seemingly needed and this would be a bold yet required move from Bruce.

Erik Pieters full-debut?

Erik Pieters came on for 15 minutes at the end and could well be in line for a start come Saturday.

Connor Townsend is another who scored just 3/10 from Joseph Chapman, whilst Kyle Bartley was rated 2/10.

This gives Bruce two options if he is to make changes to his back-line, with Pieters a left-back by trade, but he is more than able to cover as a left-sided centre-back.

As mentioned above, changes are needed and changes are likely to be made, with it being no surprise if Pieters comes in.