2 selection dilemmas Slaven Bilic has ahead of Watford vs Luton Town

Watford will be hoping to steal the bragging rights away from the neighbours from Bedfordshire tomorrow afternoon when the Hornets host Luton Town.

In what is the first time the two teams have met in front of fans in over 16 years, it is set to be a big occasion when the first ball is kicked tomorrow.

The Hertfordshire club come into the clash after a poor display and subsequent 3-0 result against Millwall during the week and will be eager to address that.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Watford boss Bilic has ahead of tomorrow’s game at Vicarage Road…

Imran Louza dilemma

There have only been a small number of bright sparks during Watford’s campaign thus far and one of those has been Imran Louza.

The 23-year-old has been an important source of consistency and ability when progressing forward with the ball thus far, however, he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game.

If opting to remain operating in a 4-2-3-1 system, then the likely scenario is that Edo Kayembe will come into the holding two for the Hornets alongside Hamza Choudhury.

However, Bilic could bring Dan Gosling into the midfield and start Mario Gaspar at right back.

A starting XI return for Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro is widely considered as one of the best players in the entire division, and subsequently, if he is fit enough to start, he needs to do so.

The 21-year-old’s ability to carve out chances, see the game quicker than most and cause havoc during 90 minutes makes him someone who could help decide how the match pans out tomorrow.

Should he come in, he will likely occupy the number 10 role, and from there it will be interesting to see if bright talent Yaser Asprilla will be included in the starting XI.