2 selection dilemmas Shota Arveladze has ahead of Hull City vs Luton Town

Hull City will be hoping that the international break has helped restore confidence and has disrupted poor form, with the Tigers kicking the campaign back off when they welcome Luton Town to the MKM Stadium on Friday evening.

Going into this clash having lost their lost four matches, and conceding 11 goals in that time, the pressure is certainly starting to be applied.

Friday’s visitors have made a strong start away from home this season, accumulating seven points in their four matches away from Kenilworth Road thus far.

Whilst we wait for Friday’s clash to come around, here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas Arveladze has on his hands…

Midfield dilemma

Jean Michael Seri was not his influential self against Swansea City and it was clear to see that complacency kicked in as the game progressed.

This could pave the way for summer signing Ryan Woods to be handed a start, whilst Greg Docherty has been waiting patiently for an opening in the side.

With it being expected that Seri would return to England after the international break on Wednesday, it remains to be seen if that would help Woods’ case for a start against the Hatters.

Harvey Vale setback and subsequent solutions

The Tigers have been hit by somewhat of an injury crisis in recent weeks, something that has not helped the accumulating pressure on the Hull boss.

Harvey Vale is the latest player who is set for some time on the sidelines, with a report from Hull Live suggesting that the Chelsea youngster could be out for up to three weeks after picking up a groin injury whilst representing England U20s.

Ryan Longman or Tyler Smith could be deployed in the place of the Chelsea winger, whilst Dogukan Sinik is edging closer to being fully fit, however, it is unlikely he will be prepared to start on Friday evening.