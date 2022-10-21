2 selection dilemmas Paul Warne has ahead of Ipswich Town vs Derby County

Derby County will be striving to jump up the League One table to fourth this evening when they travel to Ipswich Town.

Paul Warne’s side currently sit in ninth place, however, the close and competitive nature of the division at present means they are a mere two points off Peterborough United in fourth.

The Tractor Boys are second in the division having accumulated 30 points from their opening 14 games, with Kieran McKenna’s side four points shy of Plymouth Argyle at the top of the league.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas the Rams boss currently has ahead of their trip to Suffolk this evening…

A start for David McGoldrick?

David McGoldrick will be eager to start against his former club this evening, with the experienced forward now back from injury.

The Derby frontman played 20 minutes at the weekend during his side’s 3-0 victory against Accrington Stanley, and he also managed a goal in 67 minutes of EFL Trophy action during the week.

These 18 Derby County quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 What year was Derby County founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894

Will Osula and Lewis Dobbin were fantastic as a forward two in Lancashire last weekend, however, the experience McGoldrick brings could pave the way for his inclusion against Ipswich this evening.

A return for Conor Hourihane?

Sticking on the theme of perhaps needing experience for an important clash like the one tonight, it will be interesting to see if Conor Hourihane is involved at all.

The Irish midfielder has been back in training, however, a report from Derbyshire Live has revealed that a decision is yet to be made regarding his potential inclusion this evening.

A player who can carve out opportunities at will, and someone who will ensure his team keep possession despite facing a team who will press with intensity, it would certainly be a boost for Warne and Co. if he is available in some capacity.