2 selection dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom has as Sheffield United prepare for Barnsley clash

Looking the reclaim a spot in the Championship play-offs, Sheffield United host Barnsley tomorrow, with the Tykes battling away to survive the second-tier drop.

The Blades are without a home defeat since October, with Bramall Lane emerging as somewhat of a fortress as the season has progressed.

Finding themselves amidst an injury crisis, here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Paul Heckingbottom has as his side prepare to face the Tykes…

Continuation of Ben Osborn at right wing-back

Ben Osborn is certainly doing a good job of filling in at right wing-back, with the Blades lacking options in that department, with Jayden Bogle out for a while and George Baldock also out for the time being.

It would be no surprise to see the 27-year-old continuing to operate in that position, with it not being clear who would come in and replace him at this point.

Baldock, who is currently missing out because of a knee injury is expected to be back sooner rather than later, something that would certainly boost the Blades’ chances of promotion, that is despite Osborn’s assured performances.

A return for Conor Hourihane

Conor Hourihane was perhaps unlucky to be omitted from the starting XI against Blackpool during the week, ahead of Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood, with the latter struggling once more.

The Irishman could come back into the starting XI alongside one of the aforementioned duo, or he could replace one, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye to be deployed together in attacking midfield roles.

Hourihane’s wand of a left foot, combined with his ability to read the game, means that he continues to be a strong option for Heckingbottom to have at his disposal.

Hourihane will be eager to face a former club, with the Irishman enjoying an excellent few years with the Tykes.