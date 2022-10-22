2 selection dilemmas Nathan Jones is faced with at Luton Town prepare for derby day clash at Watford

Luton Town make the short trip to Watford tomorrow afternoon for the first M1 derby in front of fans in over 16 years.

The Hatters bring excellent form into this clash, having accumulated 15 points from their last seven matches and will be eager to make it an eighth successive league game unbeaten when they visit Vicarage Road.

It may not have been the best of starts for the Hornets, but as football has taught fans in the past, form can go out the window on derby day.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash to go ahead, here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas Nathan Jones has ahead of kick-off…

Midfield triangle

It is likely that Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell will feature tomorrow, with the pair proving to be one of the more influential midfield partnerships in the division.

The question is will Luke Freeman come in and make it a more attacking trio? Or will Henri Lansbury be tasked with operating slightly deeper and allowing the midfield duo to play slightly further up the pitch?

Freeman has been a class act when he has been tasked with starting this season, whilst Lansbury has been a real source of consistency.

Alfie Doughty’s inclusion?

Alfie Doughty returned a really exciting performance when he was handed his first competitive start in Luton colours during the week at Norwich City, with the pacey 22-year-old playing in a slightly more advanced role than what he is used to.

With it being likely that Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo will be deployed as a front two, there is not as much scope for Doughty to operate as he did against the Canaries.

He may be deployed in his more favoured left-wing-back role, however, Amari’i Bell is such a trusted figure within Luton’s backline.

The likely scenario is that he will be deployed from the bench and will add an extra dimension if needed.