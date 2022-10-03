2 selection dilemmas Nathan Jones has to contend with as Luton Town prepare for Huddersfield Town clash

Luton Town will be striving to take full advantage of Huddersfield Town’s continued difficulties in the early stages of the Championship campaign.

Perhaps adding an additional layer of motivation for the Hatters here is the fact that it was the Terriers who knocked them out of the second-tier play-off five months ago.

The Hatters come into tomorrow night’s clash having picked up 16 points from their 11 matches thus far, a points tally that leaves them three places and two points outside of the division’s current top-six.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Nathan Jones has to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s game in Bedfordshire…

Reece Burke’s absence and subsequent replacement

This should be a fairly simple one, and should Reece Burke be deemed unfit to play, after coming off against Hull City at half-time, it will likely be Gabe Osho who will come in.

Osho was the one who replaced the 26-year-old at the MKM Stadium, with it being likely that he will slot in alongside Tom Lockyer and Dan Potts.

It is currently unknown if captain Sonny Bradley will be fit to play, but even if he is available, it will likely be Osho who will get the nod.

Continued striker conundrum

Given the quality Jones has at his disposal in forward positions, this will likely be a conundrum for the Welshman as the season progresses.

Elijah Adebayo was given the nod at Hull on Friday evening, however, Harry Cornick thrived alongside Carlton Morris in Luton’s last home game and could be restored in the starting XI as a result.

Cornick’s pace makes him extremely difficult to contain, especially when Morris tends to win the majority of his aerial duels.

It is unknown if Cauley Woodrow will be fit enough to feature, and if he’s available, then it adds another layer of complication to this situation.