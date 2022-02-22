2 selection dilemmas Nathan Jones has as Luton Town prepare for Stoke City visit

Luton Town will be looking to end a run of 11 successive games without a victory over Stoke City when the Hatters travel to the Bet 365 Stadium tomorrow night.

Nathan Jones, who served as Stoke manager for a short stint three years ago, will be eager to continue a play-off push with the Hatters by securing a positive result in Staffordshire.

Luton sit two points and two places from the much-desired play-off positions, with their recent form suggesting that they are more than capable of continuing their fight in what remains of this season.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Jones will have on his mind ahead of tomorrow night’s clash…

Will Cameron Jerome start once again?

Cameron Jerome’s physicality, attacking intelligence and goal threat, all made him a real handful against West Brom on Saturday.

The 35-year-old netted his first goal of the season, putting in a fine display against the Baggies.

However, it remains to be seen if Jones believes he will be effective enough from the very start once again on Wednesday evening.

Luton have Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma who could both slot next to Elijah Adebayo, should Jones be pondering over a change to his frontline.

Admiral Muskwe for Henri Lansbury

Admiral Muskwe has struggled to influence things at the start of the calendar year, after putting some impressive displays at the back end of 2021.

Allan Campbell and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu have seemingly cemented their spot in the starting line up in recent weeks, with Henri Lansbury dropping down to the bench for the visit of West Brom.

However, Lansbury could be restored to the starting XI tomorrow, with the experienced midfielder bringing composure, grit and an intelligent footballing brain to the midfield.

Although it appears that they are nearing a return, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are still missing as things stand, meaning Lansbury has a strong chance of being recalled into the starting XI.