2 selection dilemmas Nathan Jones has as Luton Town prepare for Hull City trip

Luton Town will be hoping that confidence levels have remained high after their 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers before the international break.

The Hatters arguably reduced their best display of the campaign thus far against Rovers and will be hoping to take advantage of the pressure that is mounting on Shota Arveladze at Hull.

Sitting in 11th place in the second tier standings at present, three points on Friday evening will take the Hatters, at least temporarily, into the play-off positions.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Jones has as the Hatters prepare for their trip to Hull…

Left-wing-back conundrum

Amari’i Bell has once again played the majority of league games thus far at left-wing-back but with the Jamaica international representing his nation early on Wednesday morning, it remains to be seen if he will be available for selection come Friday.

This could pave the way for Alfie Doughty to start his first league game of the season, with the attacking wing-back missing out because of injury thus far.

Enjoying a productive pre-season, the former Stoke City defender is an exciting option for Jones to have at his disposal.

Another option the Luton boss will have if Bell is not ready on Friday is Fred Onyedinma, with the 25-year-old a pacey and creative outlet.

Striker situation

With the Hatters unlikely to stray away from operating with two strikers up top, it will be interesting to see who is selected come Friday.

Carlton Morris has entered undroppable territory in recent weeks, meaning it is just one spot up for grabs, with there being a lot of options for Jones to consider.

Cauley Woodrow enjoyed his best game in a Luton shirt thus far against Rovers, whilst Harry Cornick was excellent alongside the Norwich City academy graduate in the game against Coventry City.

Then, there is of course Elijah Adebayo, and whilst he has not enjoyed the best of starts to this season, he is still a very good option for Jones to have at his disposal.