2 selection dilemmas Kieran McKenna has as Ipswich Town ready themselves for Sheffield Wednesday visit

Two of League One’s giants clash at the weekend when Ipswich Town make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys currently sit at the top of the third-tier pile, having picked up 20 points from their opening eight games and are yet to taste defeat in the league.

Proving to be levels above the majority of their opponents thus far, Saturday’s clash at Hillsborough presents itself as the biggest challenge yet, and perhaps the most difficult fixture on paper they will have this season.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has as they prepare for Saturday’s game in Yorkshire…

Central defensive conundrum

Cameron Burgess managed to work his way into the team during the earlier stages of the campaign, returning some excellent performances in the process.

However, McKenna confirmed to the club’s media that the central defender will miss Saturday’s clash after suffering a facial injury.

This will likely pave the way for George Edmundson to return to the starting XI, whilst the experienced Richard Keogh is another option that will likely be considered.

Keeping five clean sheets in their last six matches, the Tractor Boys have been outstanding defensively thus far this season.

A plethora of striking options

McKenna truly has an abidance of riches available to him in forward positions and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod at the weekend.

Operating in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin are near enough certain starters at this stage, should no injury blows come their way.

It is the main striking position where debates will arise, and whilst Freddie Ladapo has certainly been useful, Tyreece John-Jules and Gassan Ahadme will be pushing for minutes from the very start.

All three strikers offer something different and have the credentials to start come Saturday.